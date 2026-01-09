PURCELL, Okla. (AP) — Severe storms moved through Oklahoma around sunrise Thursday, spinning off two tornadoes and high winds that damaged buildings, downed trees and caused power outages, officials said.

A tornado that was at least an EF1, with wind speeds between 86-110 mph (138-177 kph), struck the area of Purcell, some 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, said Phillip Ware, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman. He said crews will also be surveying damage in the Shawnee area, where another tornado was confirmed by radar.

“We’re confident we had at least two tornadoes this morning,” Ware said.

There were no immediate reports of major injuries or deaths.

Much of Purcell, a city of about 7,000, was without power after the storm moved through there, said Bobby Elmore, chief of police and interim city manager. He said some metal barns were damaged, as were the roofs of some homes.

“Right now our priority is just restoring power and then dealing with debris, a little debris. But it’s not too bad,” Elmore said Thursday morning.

Two schools in Purcell were closed Thursday after losing power. In a letter posted on the Purcell Public Schools’ website, Superintendent Sheli McAdoo said the storm hit during the morning drop-off, and she thanked staffers’ “quick thinking and calm response” in ensuring that students were moved “from buses and hallways into shelters in a matter of moments.”

In McClain County, where Purcell is located, around eight or nine outbuildings were damaged as were trees and power lines, said Ron Johnson, the county’s director of emergency management.

Officials also said a semitrailer traveling on Interstate 35 near Purcell was blown over in the storm.

Kaitlin Schueth, lead meteorologist with the weather service in Norman, said that in Shawnee, a city of about 32,000 located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, there were reports of damaged outbuildings and a hotel with some roof damage.

The storms brough wind gusts of up to 65 mph (105 kph) to the Oklahoma City area, Schueth said.

