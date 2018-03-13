Storms expose horse and carriage tracks from as early as 1800s in Massachusetts

ORLEANS, MA (WSVN) – Police in Massachusetts have posted photos of an exposed peat bed at Nauset Beach in Orleans, which show impressive markings from as early as the 1800s.

The department posted the photos on their Twitter page of the exposed ground after sand had been blown away.

What remained were clear markings of horse and carriage tracks.

Police say the markings could be from the 1800s and early 1900s.

You can see all the photos below.

Recent nor’easter’s exposed Peat bed that has been buried in sand at Nauset Beach. Clear markings of horse and Carriage traffic, probably from the 1800s early 1900s pic.twitter.com/6xlP7okXab — Orleans Police (@OrleansPolice) March 12, 2018

