(CNN) — Dangerous torrential rainfall and flash flooding are underway in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Thursday with millions at risk along the Interstate 95 corridor. It’s shaping up to be another serious flood event in a summer that’s been full of them.

Heavy storms developed in the afternoon and will last through the evening. Some could dump several inches of rain in a few hours, flooding roads and threatening public transit during the busy afternoon and evening commute.

Flash flood warnings were active in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia by mid-afternoon with more drenching storms to come. There have already been reports of flooded roads and stranded vehicles in Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service and local officials.

In New York City, heavy rains halted traffic along a major east-west thoroughfare in Queens, east of Manhattan. Video from the area shows cars and a semi-truck stranded in the water, with one man seen sitting on the roof of his car while he waits to be rescued.

At least two cars that had been submerged on the expressway have been pulled from the floodwaters, a law enforcement official told CNN. Emergency crews rescued two people from one of the cars, the official said. The other vehicle was unoccupied, the official added, noting that no injuries were reported.

In Manhattan, videos from inside Grand Central Terminal showed a Metro-North train drenched in rain earlier Thursday. One passenger told CNN being inside the train car felt like being in a car wash.

A separate video earlier showed water pooling on the floor of a city bus in Brooklyn.

CNN has reached out to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for further information regarding reports of flooding on the New York City subway.

Intense rains led to several leaks at SEPTA stations in Philadelphia, according to Andrew Bush, a spokesperson for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

“The water has subsided, and crews continue work to dry station surfaces,” Busch said.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 of 4 risk for flooding rain from Washington, DC, to New York City and the southernmost part of Connecticut. This threat level means numerous flash floods are likely, some of which could threaten life and property in vulnerable urban areas. Philadelphia and Baltimore are also included in this risk area.

New Jersey is under a state of emergency due to the potential for intense rainfall and flash flooding, according to a news release from acting Gov. Tahesha Way.

“I urge all New Jerseyans to remain alert, follow all safety protocols, and monitor the proper channels for the duration of these storms,” Way said in the release. “Residents should remain off the roads and indoors unless absolutely necessary.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul has also declared a state of emergency for New York City and its surrounding counties due to the potential flooding. Mayor Eric Adams declared a local state of emergency for the city, which will be in effect until 8 a.m. Friday.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also urged residents in his state to prepare for potential flash flooding.

“The greatest risk for impacts are along the I-95 corridor and upper Eastern Shore,” Moore said in an X post Thursday.

Harford County, about an hour north of Baltimore, saw several water rescues between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a county spokesperson.

Air travel woes were growing by late Thursday afternoon, with ground stops in effect at several major airports including major NYC and DC-area airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was experiencing average delays of around three hours. Thousands of flights within, into and out of the US have been cancelled or delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

Some storms are expected to train, or continue moving or redeveloping over the same areas, raising rainfall totals considerably. A few locations within the Level 3 of 4 area could get up to 8 inches of rain in a short amount of time.

The rain is due to a cold front that is breaking a long-lasting, punishing heat dome that has been keeping the East sweltering during the day and simmering at night.

After a summer of frequent rain and flooding, the water simply has no place to go. And even if the region wasn’t soaked, extreme rainfall rates up to 3 inches per hour could overwhelm areas that typically drain well. Cities often struggle to handle heavy rain as pavement and asphalt keep water from soaking into the ground and instead head for drains that are prone to clogging or simply incapable of handling the volume of water.

Flash floods are most common in summer, as warmer air can hold more moisture and intense daytime heat helps fuel potent storms. But overwhelming rainfall is becoming more prevalent due to climate change, as rising global temperatures drive weather toward extremes. Hourly rainfall rates have grown heavier in nearly 90% of large US cities since 1970, according to a study from the nonprofit research group Climate Central.

Rainfall across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast has already been above normal this summer — especially in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, central New Jersey, northern Maryland, and the DC suburbs — leaving soils saturated and primed for rapid runoff and flooding even without extreme amounts of rain.

Nearly all of New Jersey is in the risk area. The state has been slammed by flooding this summer, including when at least two people were killed two weeks ago. The increased risk also includes parts of Virginia that have flooded multiple times this season.

Flooding can be extremely dangerous at night, when it’s harder to see water covering roads. “If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find another route,” the National Weather Service advises. “It only takes six inches of fast‑moving water to knock over an adult and just 12 inches to sweep away most vehicles.”

Less than two weeks ago, on July 19, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency — the highest level of flood alert — for the Washington, DC, area with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches in 30 minutes raising rivers and sending water over roadways. Dozens of people had to be rescued from floodwaters after heavy rain struck parts of Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC.

Heavy storms will come to an end Thursday night for much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The flood risk shifts south into the Carolinas and part of Georgia on Friday, more states all too familiar with serious flooding this summer. Tropical Storm Chantal’s flooding rainfall killed at least one person in North Carolina in early July.

