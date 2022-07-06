(WSVN) - Maryland was caught in some tornado trouble.

A large twister touched down in neighborhoods in Bowie.

The storm sent debris amuck, roofs of many homes torn apart and trees uprooted all over the place, which left one bedroom damaged.

Powerlines were also down which left most residents in the area without power.

Clean-up efforts are now underway.

Meanwhile, in South Dakota, heavy rain storms drenched parts of the state.

90-mile-per-hour winds flipped large vehicles and caused outages across the community.

