Storm off FL coast becomes better defined, tracks northeast

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that a low pressure system just off the coast of east-central Florida has become better defined.

Meteorologists said data from Air Force Hurricane Hunter planes and satellite images show that the showers and thunderstorms associated with the system are gradually organizing.

Recon Data: Low pressure is is better defined. If t-storms continue to grow, advisories may be issued by 5 pm. It may be classified as a tropical or subtropical depression. Sometime today watches may be issued for the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/lUoGMK2AHH — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) May 16, 2020

Another Hurricane Hunter plane is scheduled to investigate the system Saturday night.

If the storm continues to become more defined, the hurricane center will reclassify it as a tropical or subtropical depression. If it becomes a storm, it will be named Arthur.

The disturbance has the potential to bring heavy rainfall to portions of east central Florida through tonight, forecasters said.

Models suggest whatever develops will be very close to No. Carolina by Monday. How strong is not yet known. Eventually it runs into the jet where it could head east or west. Much to monitor. pic.twitter.com/q5FFXtVh8N — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) May 16, 2020

North Carolina residents should also be on alert.

“Interests near the North Carolina coast should closely monitor the progress of this system, as it could produce gusty winds and heavy rains there on Monday, and a tropical storm watch will likely be issued for that area later today,” forecasters wrote Saturday afternoon.

Hazardous marine conditions will also spread north over the southeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts over the next few days, likely causing dangerous surf and rip currents.

