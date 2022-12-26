(WSVN) - With the day after Christmas comes the rush to return unwanted gifts.

Monday marks the Federal Christmas holiday so some stores may be observing holiday hours.

Since it is the holiday, there are no mail deliveries and the stock market is closed.

Today also marks the end of Hanukkah celebrations and the beginning of Kwanzaa, which runs until New Year’s Day.

