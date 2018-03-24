Stoneman Douglas students, alumni travel take part in historic rally

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — They came to the nation’s capital from South Florida determined to make a difference, and now that the March for Our Lives rally is over, they said this was a journey worth making.

Students, alumni and teachers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School traveled hundreds of miles to Washington, D.C., busing for a better future.

“I didn’t care if it was 16 hours, 24 hours, how I got there,” said MSD alumnus Nick Longley. “I just had to be there to show that we’re all in this together.”

The trip was made possible by dedicated Stoneman Douglas alumni who raised over $25,000 in just a few short weeks.

“I’m just really grateful that they provided this for us,” said MSD student Sabrina Yuen. “It’s really amazing to be able to go up there and fight for something we believe in and try to change stuff for the ones who couldn’t.”

The group sacrificed sleep to make their voices heard. They marched through Pennsylvania Avenue with one goal in mind: to stop gun violence.

“People can hear our voices, and we can actually make a change so Congress can hear us,” said an MSD student wearing a burgundy (hash)SDStrong T-shirt over a hoodie. “We’re young. We’re the voices, so we just need to make the change and come here.”

The South Florida group, calling themselves “Mobilizing MSD Alumni,” carried signs and banners as they joined nearly one million people rallying for change.

“It makes me happy, because all these people are just supporting us, and they want to see a change, and it’s gonna happen,” said the MSD student wearing the hoodie.

While the 16-hour bus ride to D.C. and back is longer than the time spent supporting the cause in the Capitol, these participants still want leaders to know that the road to reform is paved from Parkland.

“It’s amazing to see how many kids got on these buses for 16 hours, just to march up and down the street, then come back,” said Longley. “It shows we’re here for change, and we’re here together. We’re not going anywhere.”

Mobilizing MSD Alumni organizers have raised an additional $80,000 for the Parkland school’s students. They said that money will go toward special projects aiming to get their message heard.

