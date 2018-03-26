Stoneman Douglas hockey team honored at Minnesota Wild game

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WSVN ) – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Hockey team received an outpouring of support at a Minnesota Wild hockey game Sunday night.

After winning their championship game, the team received an outpouring of support.

“A lot of the teams, they gave us jerseys with MSDSTRONG. The Wild are here, they’re gonna meet us after the game. They gave us tickets to the game, which has all been great,” said student Matthew Horowitz.

“The hockey’s incredible. Playing in our game against such strong teams and then watching other teams play and then playing one of the home teams is just, hockey’s wild up here,” said student Matthew Hauptman.

The gestures come as a reprieve from the sadness after 17 of their classmates and teachers were killed in a shooting at the school on Feb. 14.

“Truly proud of these boys — the way they held themselves on and off the ice. It’s been unbelievable,” said Stoneman Douglas Head Coach Eric LaForge. “From saying hello and welcoming us here to having us out to restaurants, the hotels that took care of us. It’s just been, basically everybody keeps saying ‘Minnesota Nice,’ we got a good dose of that this weekend.”

Monday, the students will be guests at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. Then they will head to the Mall of America.

They will fly home on the Panther’s charter plane on Tuesday.

