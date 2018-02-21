Stoneman Douglas alumni send messages of support to current students

(WSVN) - Alumni of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are sending their support to current students and staff at the school.

Alumni from across the country are also showing their support with messages of unity and encouragement, in a video created by Stoneman Douglas alumni Ryan Blitzer.

“Hello, Eagles. My name is Jordan Seigel. I was the senior class president of the founding class of 1992,” said one former Stoneman Douglas student in a video. “I just want you to know that thousands of Stoneman Douglas alumni are standing with you. We’re so proud of the way that you’re handling this unspeakable tragedy.”

“I just want to remind you, through thick or through thin, real Eagles always fly together,” said another man from the class of 2000.

Current Stoneman Douglas staff members expressed their appreciation for the messages.

“On behalf of the entire staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, we want to sincerely thank you for your love and support,” said Stoneman Douglas science teacher Kyle Jeter.

“The worldwide support and outpouring of love has been overwhelming and truly appreciated,” said Stoneman Douglas science teacher Sean Simpson.

At a memorial set up in front of the school, there is a banner from the class of 1996.

Watch the full video below:

