SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WSVN) – Whiskey, a dog stolen six years ago, has been reunited with his owners.

The reunion unfolded when a Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control Officer found Whiskey in an abandoned house and decided to scan him for a microchip.

The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, Massachusetts emphasized the importance of not assuming ownership of a found dog, highlighting the need to report such discoveries to animal control.

“This amazing, happy story reminds us that when you find a dog, it’s not finders-keepers, you must report a found dog to animal control,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Microchipping pets and ensuring that the information remains current was another crucial message expressed. In Whiskey’s case, the original owner had kept the chip’s information up to date, ultimately leading to this reunion.

“While it’s easy to judge owners when their dog goes missing, that judgment is misplaced and unnecessary,” the shelter said. “Dogs become lost for so many reasons, and owners are already dealing with terrible worry and regret”

Whiskey is now back where he belongs, reunited with his loving family.

