Stocks skid on new trade fears

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are on track for their worst losses since early April as fresh trade worries hit stock markets around the world.

Chipmakers sank amid reports the Trump administration will limit technology exports to China as well as investment by China. Micron Technology, which gets half its revenue from China, lost 6.2 percent.

Harley-Davidson fell 5.5 percent after it said it will start building some motorcycles bound for Europe in factories overseas in response to tariffs by the EU.

The Dow Jones industrials slid 352 points or 1.5 percent to 24,225.

The S&P 500 index lost 40 points or 1.5 percent to 2,714, and the Nasdaq fell 161 points or 2.1 percent to 7,530.

