Stocks rise, S&P 500 just short of record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending higher on Wall Street, erasing most of the market’s losses for the week and bringing the S&P 500 index close to the record high close it reached on Tuesday.

Technology and consumer-focused companies did the most to pull the market higher Friday.

Amazon rose 3.2% after billionaire investor Warren Buffett said his company was buying the stock.

Newell Brands soared 13.5% after reporting a strong quarter.

A strong report on hiring helped put investors in a buying mood.

The S&P 500 index rose 28 points, or 1%, to 2,945.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197 points, or 0.7%, to 26,504. The Nasdaq rose 127 points, or 1.6%, to 8,164.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.52%.

