Stocks rise on Wall Street after Congress blesses Biden win

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are getting back to rallying on Wall Street after Congress, in a late-night session, certified Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% in the early going Thursday, on its way to another record high.

The vote in Congress had been interrupted when a mob loyal to and encouraged by President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers to evacuate.

Investors have largely looked past the chaos and anticipate that with both houses of Congress now in Democratic control, Washington will be better able to push through more support for the U.S. economy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.