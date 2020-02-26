Stocks open higher on Wall Street following 2 steep drops

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market finds its footing following back-to-back drops of more than 3% as fears spread about economic fallout from the virus outbreak.

Technology stocks and banks did well in early trading Wednesday.

Bond prices fell back a bit after soaring over the past few days, a sign that investors were feeling a little less nervous.

The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.6%, to 3,148.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157 points, or 0.6%, to 27,237.

The Nasdaq added 85 points, or 1%, to 9,048. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36%.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.