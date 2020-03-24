Stocks jump 5% as hopes build for virus stimulus package

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street Tuesday as hopes build that Congress will agree on a big coronavirus relief bill.

That would follow more aggressive steps from the Federal Reserve annouunced a day earlier to support lending and bond markets.

Major U.S. indexes jumped more than 5% in the first few minutes of trading, and European and Asian markets also surged.

The lurch higher was the latest dizzying move for markets, which are still down by more than a third from their record highs reached a month ago as the economic damage from the coronavirus becomes more and more severe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.