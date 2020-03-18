Stocks drop on Wall Street despite promises of virus aid

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street in early trading as fears spread that the coronavirus is causing a global recession.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 1,100 points, or 5%, in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday.

European markets are also down a similar amount and the price of crude oil dropped 10% to its lowest level in 17 years as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy.

The sharp market swings came despite promises from President Donald Trump to prop up the U.S. economy with a package worth as much as $1 trillion.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.