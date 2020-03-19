Stock open moderately lower, a break from recent swings

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but with far less dramatic moves than the market has seen in recent days.

The Dow industrials are down about 400 points, or 2%.

The market been whipsawed this month over worries that the coronavirus has already tipped the global economy into a recession.

The relative calm came after the Federal Reserve set up an emergency lending facility to help unclog money markets, the third program it has revived from the financial crisis of 2008.

The New York Stock Exchange is temporarily closing its trading floor and moving to all-electronic trading beginning Monday after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.