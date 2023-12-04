HAVANA, CUBA (WSVN) — The charm of yesteryear enveloped the streets of Havana on Sunday as vintage American cars, vibrant and iconic, took center stage during the Annual Classic and Antique Cars Rally.

Chevys, Fords, and Pontiacs from the 1950s, adorned in vivid colors, raced through the city, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the remnants of pre-revolution Cuba.

These classic automobiles, painted in unusual bright hues, are a common sight along the city’s Malecon (sea wall) and other popular sites, primarily serving to take tourists on rides.

The decades-long embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba rendered importing new cars and parts impossible, encouraging Cubans to become some of the world’s most inventive mechanics.

This ingenuity not only kept these classic cars operational but also contributed to their preservation as cherished symbols of the island’s rich automotive history.

As the Annual Classic and Antique Cars Rally continues to captivate both locals and visitors alike, the event was a celebration of Cuba’s automotive heritage, where the spirit of the past continues to thrive on the present-day streets of Havana.

