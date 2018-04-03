Stella Artois recalls bottles due to some having glass inside beer

(WSVN) - Stella Artois has recalled some glass bottles in the U.S. and Canada due to small particles of glass that might end up inside the beer.

The company said the recall will affect 11.2-ounce bottles found in six packs, 12 packs, 18 packs, 24 packs and Best of Belgium multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada. Also included in the recall are Stella Artois Légère six packs and 12 packs in the U.S.

“While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure,” Stella Artois official Christina Choi said in a statement to Fox 32. “Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.”

Visit this website or call the consumer hotline at 855-215-5824 to report any bottles that you believe are included in this recall.

