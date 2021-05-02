State trooper charged after unborn child died in crash

Michigan (WNEM) — A state trooper accused of causing a crash that killed an unborn child has been charged.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the trooper, who serves at the Flint Post, is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle causing a miscarriage or stillbirth and a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function.

“The Michigan State Police is deeply sorry for the role our trooper played in this traffic crash, which resulted in the tragic loss of a child,” said Col. Joe Gasper, agency director. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who have been impacted by this situation.”

The crash happened on Sept. 15 at 5:20 p.m. on Linden Road near Lennon Road in Flint Township. According to investigators, the trooper was planning to initiate a traffic stop of a northbound vehicle and made a u-turn in the path of an approaching vehicle.

One of the passengers was pregnant with twins. One of her babies died.

The trooper was placed on paid suspension since the crash happened. After he was charged, the trooper was placed on unpaid suspension, pending the outcome of court proceedings.

Prosecutor Leyton added it was a tragic accident but feels the trooper has been charged accordingly.

