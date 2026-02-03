MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida state and local leaders weighed in one day after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from stripping Haitians of their temporary protected status.

Judge Ana C. Reyes’ eleventh-hour ruling on Monday brings brief relief to the tens of thousands Haitians in South Florida who faced deportation.

Haitians living in neighborhoods like Little Haiti in Miami have felt that relief, but Reyes’ decision yielded mixed reactions, as some feel that TPS should remain just that: temporary.

However, others feel strongly that it’s too dangerous to return to Haiti.

“Ending TPS for our Haitian neighbors is not just cruel, it’s inhumane,” said Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

“Finally getting the judge’s decision is a relief,” said Tessa Petit, Executive Director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Now is the time to focus on long-term solutions, Fried stated.

“We know that this is not permanent, that this is just one step along a very long journey for so many of these Haitian families, and we have to make sure to continue to speak up, to speak out, to be unified in our community relations and to make sure we are putting the people of our communities first,” she said.

Reyes’ ruling came as 158,000 Haitians living in Florida were at risk of losing their ability to live and work in the U.S.

The judge published a ruling that said the following:

“During the stay, the termination shall be null, void, and of no legal effect. The termination therefore does not affect the protections and benefits previously conferred by the TPS designation, including work authorization and protection from detention and deportation, and the valid period of work authorization extends during the stay.”

TPS was initially granted for Haitians in 2010 after a massive earthquake hit the country, but the Trump administration has tried to end it several times, saying the program was never meant to be permanent and has been abused.

Over the weekend, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Miami International Airport, where she said that there are other programs besides TPS.

“It has always been meant to be temporary,” said Noem. “Any individual that is from a country where TPS is expiring can appeal that and see if there’s another program they qualify for.”

Advocates, on the other hand, said many of those programs have been cut.

“As a Haitian myself I’ve been very anxious, because I know what the reality is on the ground in Haiti,” said Petit.

The government is now expected to appeal the decision, and has asked judges to lift lower-court orders for similar cases so that deportations may continue as the case plays out.

A news conference hosted by the Family Action Network Movement, along with the City of North Miami, is expected to be held starting around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cities of Miami and North Miami will hold a prayer vigil in Little Haiti to further voice support for keeping the program in place. It has been scheduled for Tuesday evening.

