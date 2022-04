(WSVN) - There will no longer be special hours for senior citizens at Costco.

The grocery chain will end its special hours starting April 18.

Those 60 years and older, including healthcare workers and first responders, will not get the privilege of purchasing their items two hours earlier.

Costco had set the hours aside to help those at risk of COVID-19.

