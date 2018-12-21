Stargazing trifecta: winter solstice, full moon and meteor shower on Friday, Saturday nights

(WSVN) - Stargazers, prepare to be busy for the next two nights!

Friday is the winter solstice, as the official start of winter starts at 5:23 p.m. It’s the shortest day of the year, with just 9 hours and 53 minutes of daylight compared to the typical 12, according to the National Weather Service.

A full moon and meteor shower are accompanying this year’s winter solstice, NASA says.

The moon, called the Cold Moon, arrives Dec. 22nd, and it’s the first time in eight years a full moon has coincided with the winter solstice. That won’t happen again until 2094, Fox News reports.

Meanwhile, the annual Ursid meteor shower is also expected to peak on Friday and Saturday nights, with about five to 10 meteors per hour.

However, the full moon could hinder your view because of its brightness in the sky.

