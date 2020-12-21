Stargazers look up to ‘Christmas Star,’ as Jupiter and Saturn come closer than they have in centuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Stargazers were in for a treat on Monday as the two largest planets in our solar system came closer than they have in centuries.

The close alignment of Jupiter and Saturn could be seen above the southwestern horizon after sunset.

According to NASA, it has been nearly 400 years since the two planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night.

This rare occurrence allowed nearly everyone around the world to witness the “great conjunction.”

This type of conjunction happens around every 20 years, but this is the first time the planets were this close since 1623.

Saturn initially appeared slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until Monday, when Jupiter overtook it, reversing positions in the sky, NASA officials said.

The conjunction has been nicknamed the “Christmas Star” since the unusual sighting is happening just in time for the holiday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.