Starbucks is spreading holiday joy to its reward members throughout December.

Every Thursday, from noon to 6 p.m., members can savor their favorite Starbucks beverages at half the price, courtesy of an exclusive coupon on the Starbucks app.

But the holiday surprises don’t end there.

Starbucks is adding new color-changing hot cup sets that reveal a new hue when a steaming hot beverage is poured inside.

It’s not just about the savings; Starbucks is enhancing the holiday experience with these limited-edition cups that bring an extra element of delight to every sip.

Make your Thursdays merrier and your drinks more enchanting with Starbucks’ holiday treats—exclusively for Rewards members.

