Starbucks transitioning to ‘to go’ model at US, Canada stores for at least 2 weeks

(WSVN) - Starbucks will temporarily not allow customer seating at its company-owned locations in North America and is taking additional steps to encourage social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Sunday, company-owned stores in the United States and Canada will begin moving to a “to go” model for at least two weeks, company officials said in a letter.

The letter listed what the “to go” model entails in a series of steps:

The company is pausing the use of all indoor and outdoor seating.

Customers can still walk up at the counter, as well as pick up orders through the “order ahead” feature” in the Starbucks app.

Customers may also use the drive-thru and use delivery services.

Some company-owned stores in high social gathering locations, such as shopping malls and university campuses, will close temporarily.

Stores in communities with high clusters of COVID-19 will either close temporarily or reduce hours of operation.

