Starbucks to offer free coffee to front line workers through end of year

(WSVN) - Starbucks is offering a caring cup for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the end of the year, the giant will give a free tall cup of coffee — hot or iced — to health care workers and first responders.

Starbucks said the list of those eligible is long, as it also includes doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, active-duty military and more.

All they have to do to get the cup is show ID.

