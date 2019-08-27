Starbucks releases Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew coffee

(WSVN) - Autumn is approaching and nothing marks the start of the season more than pumpkin flavored food and drinks.

Starbucks is notorious for their pumpkin spiced coffee, but this year they’re adding a new option to their fall menu.

Starting Tuesday, coffee lovers can order a Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew at stores nationwide.

The signature drink is cold brew coffee and vanilla syrup, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice dusting.

Not ready for change? That’s OK because Starbucks’ original pumpkin spice latte will still be available throughout the season.

