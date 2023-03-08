Starbucks released its new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Brew on Tuesday to welcome the spring season.

The franchise coffee shop’s latest menu item will have flavors of cinnamon and caramel with a cold, sweet cream foamy finish and a cinnamon dolce dusting.

Starbucks announced in a press release that the fan-favorite drink will be available year-round.

“Taking inspiration from salted caramels and gooey sticky buns, the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a lovely balance of decadent baking flavors with a delicate and creamy cold foam topping that seamlessly blends into the coffee with each sip,” said Erin Marinan, Starbucks beverage developer.

Nitro Cold Brews have been offered since 2015 and offer a velvety, smooth coffee topped with cold foam.

