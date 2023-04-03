Did you know that you can get a free refill if you are registered in the Starbucks reward program?

The world’s largest coffee chain has a program that will allow customers with registered Starbucks Cards or the Starbucks app to enjoy free refills of brewed coffee and tea during the same store visit at participating stores.

Patrons who purchase a beverage using their registered Starbucks Card or Starbucks app can present the same card or app account to get free refills of hot or iced coffee, cold brews, or hot or iced tea. The offer is valid only during the same store visit and is not available in the drive-thru.

Guests without a registered account can still purchase refills at a reduced price. However, Starbucks encourages its customers to register their accounts to take advantage of this incentive.

It’s important to note that once a customer leaves the store, their visit has ended, and any subsequent coffee or tea refill thereafter would be considered a new purchase.

The program is available now at participating Starbucks stores across the United States and Canada. Customers can check the Starbucks website or app for participating locations.

