Starbucks offers free coffee to first responders

(WSVN) - Starbucks is giving back to the first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From now through May 3, any worker supporting the healthcare system during this crisis will receive a free tall brewed coffee — hot or iced.

Occupations qualified for the offer include:

Police officers

Firefighters

Paramedics

Doctors

Nurses

Hospital/medical staff

Medical researchers

Starbucks is also donating $500,000 to US first responders.

From that, $250,000 will go to support delivery of 50,000 care packages to healthcare workers. The other $250,000 will help provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.