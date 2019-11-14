Starbucks offers BOGO deal for limited time on Thursday

(WSVN) - Starbucks lovers are in for a double treat on Thursday.

The coffee chain is rolling out its buy-one-get-one deal, offering a free drink if you buy a handcrafted beverage that’s at least a grande size.

Hot coffee, hot brewed tea and ready-to-drink beverages are excluded.

To get the deal, you have to redeem the happy hour promotion on the Starbucks app.

A Starbucks Rewards account isn’t required.

The promotion runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More BOGO offers will pop up on select Thursdays, the company said.

