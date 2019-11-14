Starbucks offers BOGO deal for limited time on Thursday

(WSVN) - Starbucks lovers are in for a double treat on Thursday.

The coffee chain is rolling out its buy-one-get-one deal, offering a free drink if you buy a handcrafted beverage that’s at least a grande size.

Hot coffee, hot brewed tea and ready-to-drink beverages are excluded.

To get the deal, you have to redeem the happy hour promotion on the Starbucks app.

A Starbucks Rewards account isn’t required.

The promotion runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More BOGO offers will pop up on select Thursdays, the company said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending