Starbucks kicks off holiday season with free reusable red cup

(WSVN) - It’s officially holiday season and Starbucks is kicking it off with a sweet and environmentally friendly deal.

On Nov. 2, the coffee chain will be giving away a free reusable red cup to anyone who purchases one of their holiday drinks.

Then, between Nov. 3 and Jan. 7, 20-19, when the cup is brought back to a Starbucks store after 2 p.m., customers will receive 50 cents off their grande drink order.

The company also unveiled four new cup designs — each one holiday themed, after the coffee giant was called out for not making the cups “Christmasy enough” in the past.

Some of their holiday drinks include peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte, gingerbread latte and eggnog latte.

Yum!

