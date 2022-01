(WSVN) - Starbucks has brought back its Pistachio Latte for a limited time.

The drink features espresso shots, steamed milk, a sauce made with real pistachios and a salted buttery topping.

Cue the confetti. 🎊 Pistachio Latte is back! pic.twitter.com/V25NGD1zt8 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 4, 2022

The Pistachio Latte can be ordered hot or iced.

