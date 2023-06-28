As summer heats up, Starbucks is bringing a chilly twist to its popular refreshing beverages with the introduction of the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers. These refreshing drinks, now available in stores across the United States and Canada, promise to be a vibrant addition to Starbucks’ range of cold beverages.

The Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers line combines the beloved flavors of Starbucks Refreshers with a tantalizing swirl of strawberry puree and real fruit pieces, offering customers a delightful way to savor the essence of summer.

Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition in a press release.

“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade, or blending with ice,” he said. “Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”

Starbucks stores will serve three distinct Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers beverages: strawberry açai lemonade, pineapple passionfruit, and mango dragonfruit. Customers can even customize these new flavors however they like.

