SEATTLE, Wash. (WSVN) — Starbucks is bringing the heat this summer with two new drinks that are sure to cool you down.

The first drink, the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, is a creamy and frothy beverage made in a blender with coffee, sweet chocolate, mint flavor, and chocolate chips. It’s topped off with whipped cream, a layer of mocha sauce, and chocolate cookie mint sprinkles. This decadent drink is perfect for those looking for a refreshing yet indulgent treat.

The second new drink, the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, is a delicious and refreshing cold brew coffee with macadamia syrup. It’s topped with a delightful layer of white-chocolate-macadamia-cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles. This drink is perfect for those who prefer a lighter, nutty flavor profile.

Both drinks will be offered for a limited time at participating Starbucks locations across the country. So make sure to try them out before they’re gone!

Starbucks fans can't wait to get their hands on these new summer drinks.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are expected to be a hit this summer. So, make sure to stop by your local Starbucks and give them a try!

