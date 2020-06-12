Starbucks designing T-shirts for employees in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Starbucks announced they will be providing employees with t-shirts with the logo above in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The announcement came after the company faced backlash for prohibiting their employees from wearing personal Black Lives Matter gear.

The company has now said they will allow employees to wear their personal shirts and buttons in support of the movement until the new company shirts arrive.

In the announcement, the partners said in part, “Together, we’re saying: Black Lives Matter and it’s going to take ALL of us, working together, to affect change.”

