Starbucks, the world’s leading coffee chain, is spreading cheer among its loyal customers with an exclusive Yay Day offer.

Rewards members are offered a 50% discount on any drink from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday.

According to the company website, customers have to log into the Starbucks app, locate the Yay Day coupon, and present it at checkout.

The website also mentioned that the promotion is limited to one discounted drink per rewards member and can’t be combined with other offers or promotions.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.