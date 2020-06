(WSVN) - An asteroid the size of a stadium is set to safely zip by Earth on Saturday.

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the 1,100-foot-wide asteroid will come at a distance of about 3.1 million miles from Earth.

To put things into perspective, the average distance between Earth and the moon is 239,000 miles.

