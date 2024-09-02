A Florida city made the list on Forbes top 5 most educated cities in the U.S.

The factors considered included high school dropout rates, gender and racial gaps in degree completion, and graduate degree completion rates.

Atlanta placed at the top of the list, while Arlington took second.

St. Petersburg was the Florida city that took third place, with San Antonio and San Diego rounding out the top five.

