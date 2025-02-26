DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The fastest passenger ship ever built — and the largest ever made in the U.S. — sailed by South Florida during its final voyage.

The SS United States was captured cruising off Dania Beach. Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly 60 years after being decommissioned, it is on its way to Alabama for a cleaning before being sunk off the Florida Panhandle to create an artificial reef.

The ship still holds the transatlantic speed record, which it won on its maiden voyage in the 1950s.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.