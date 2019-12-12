Squirrel caught on camera stealing package from Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A home surveillance system captured an unexpected porch pirate.

Video shows a squirrel running past an apartment in Los Angeles before wandering off with a package that was left on the front step.

Luckily, someone saw the critter committing the act and was able to return the package to the front step.

However, this may not be the first time this squirrel has struck. The man who lives in the apartment said he often finds his packages in the bushes nearby.

