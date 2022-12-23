The country-wide blizzard blast is forcing some people to live a little out of their element.

A sports reporter in Iowa was put on weather detail for his station and he expressed great dissatisfaction with the decision.

It was all hands on deck in Waterloo for a local TV station’s coverage of the blizzard.

That came much to the irritation of KWWL sports anchor Mark Woodley.

During every live report, he did little to hide his dissatisfaction with the assignment.

Play the video to check out his witty remarks.

