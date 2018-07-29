ATLANTA (AP) — A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. John Lewis says the civil rights icon has been released from the hospital.

Spokeswoman Brenda Jones said in an emailed statement that Lewis left the hospital Sunday evening, a day after he was admitted for undisclosed reasons. She says medical tests have all been completed and that doctors have given Lewis a “clean bill of health.”

Jones told The Associated Press earlier that the 78-year-old Georgia congressman was admitted Saturday night for “routine observation” had was “resting very comfortably.” She did not release Lewis’ condition but said the congressman thanks everyone for their prayers and concerns during his hospital stay.

Lewis, a Democrat, played a key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama. He was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, led by King Jr., who engineered one of the greatest moral protests in history.

