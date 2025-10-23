(WSVN) - Spirit Airlines appears to be holding talks with possible suitors amid their ongoing second bankruptcy petition.

According to a recent regulatory filing, the airline said they are looking at either pairing with a new partner or selling the company. A decision has not been yet made.

The filing doesn’t reveal any suitor or merger partner.

But since the airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August, for the second time this year, they’ve gone through a major overhaul.

As they work to stay in the air, the company has furloughed pilots, flight attendants, let go of nine union workers, announced plans to shutter some facilities, reduce their fleet and sell off some of their assets.

The company expects to save $100 million during the course of this bankruptcy filing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.