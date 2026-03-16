(WSVN) - Major budget cuts will be impacting how Spirit Airlines operates once they exit their second Chapter 11 bankruptcy sometime over the summer.

The Dania Beach-based company plans to restructure the airline down to a smaller fleet, fewer staff and expanding premium seating options for travelers.

Officials for the airline said that the company will be focused on its strongest markets going forward, including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Detroit and New York City.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.