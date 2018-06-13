Spirit Airlines to fly from North Carolina to Florida

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Spirit Airlines will be offering new flights from North Carolina to Florida in September.

Spirit plans to offer flights three times a week between Piedmont Triad International Airport near Greensboro and Orlando International Airport starting Sept. 7.

The Miramar, Florida-based airline will also offer flights twice a week from the Greensboro-area airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and to Tampa International Airport on Sept. 6.

Piedmont Triad International Airport is the 66th airport in Spirit’s network.

Spirit operates more than 500 daily flights to 65 destinations in the United States, Latin America and Caribbean.

Allegiant also offers non-daily flights from the Greensboro area airport to Florida at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

