Spirit Airlines suspends flights to NY, NJ and CT

(WSVN) - Spirit Airlines has temporarily suspended its flights to airports in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said they made the decision in accordance to the Centers for Disease Control’s travel advisory, which warns against non-essential travel to the three states.

Flights will be suspended to the following airports:

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Bradley International Airport (BDL)

Niagara Falls International Airport (IAG)

Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG)

The suspension will be in effect through at least May 4, the airline said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.