FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines experienced a system-wide service interruption Tuesday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the airline wass unable to check-in passengers or board flights just before 8 a.m.

The airline has since restored their systems just before 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.