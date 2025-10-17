FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida-based Spirit Airlines is going through some turbulent times and announced major changes to the organization.

As part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, the company said it plans to furlough an additional 365 pilots early next year.

So far, 330 pilots have already been furloughed and another 270 pilots are set to be furloughed in November.

Spirit also plans to close maintenance stations in Baltimore and Chicago O’Hare and to reduce its corporate team.

The company filed for bankruptcy in August for the second time in a year.

